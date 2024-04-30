Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to bring an area formerly used by a riding school back into community use have been withdrawn by the Nene Park Trust.

The application was made by the trust to transform Lynch Farm, the grade II listed building and associated grounds on the edge of Ferry Meadows Country Park, the home of Lynch Farm Riding School for 50 years.

The owners retired in September 2022, and the site has remained unused since then.

Lynch Farm was home to a riding school for half a century.

The farm, off Wistow Way, is part of Nene Park and the trust have since begun maintaining the grounds and buildings.

Plans included an enclosed dog field to offer a safe walking and training space and space for community and paid events including artisan food fairs, a family Easter event, family theatre and hire for day-time event hire including weddings.

The trust said it would also use the area to provide more sessions to children on the current programmes including Nature Tots, Home Education and holiday clubs and provide a space for schools and uniformed groups to camp in a tent village, located on the north edge of the site, alongside the park boundary away from the residential area.

Cllr Nicola Day (Greens, Orton Waterville) had referred the application to Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.

In a letter written in response to the application, she said details around the “events” which may be allowed at the site in future are “quite vague” and that residents are concerned about noise levels, traffic and parking.

Cllr Julie Stevenson (Orton Waterville, Independent) and Orton Waterville Parish Council have also objected to the plans.

Cllr Stevenson wrote that the dog enclosure is “likely to cause a disturbance to the occupants of local residences” and that she “does not agree that this site should be turned into a venue for weddings, parties or similar events.

“NPT is very aware of the importance of public consultation and it is disappointing that it has not done more than it has to garner the views of the local community.”

Orton Waterville Parish Council objected to plans on the grounds of “overlooking/loss of privacy, noise, effect on a listed building, layout, conservation, harm to wildlife, crime and disorder implications.

The objection stated: “The proposal is inappropriate being adjacent to residential properties, the closest being The Rookery and Svenskaby. These areas border the site with the nearest properties only being a few metres from this red lined site.

"Particular concerns relate to noise levels potentially being way in excess of current levels and those when the site was used as a riding school.

“The community events listed include artisan food fairs, a family Easter event, family theatre and hire for day-time event hire including weddings. These again will all create additional noise.”

According to Cllr Day, it is understood that the trust will use community feedback to resubmit plans to focus on the lower-key activities of learning and education use as well as more detailed information about how these uses will be managed.

Noise and traffic concerns are also set to be addressed at an open session at the site later in the year.

The plans can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference 24/00248/FUL.