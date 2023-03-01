An application to create two new pitches next to a caravan park near Peterborough to be used to house Travellers has been rejected.

Green Planning Studio had submitted an application to create two pitches- which would include one mobile home, one touring caravan and one dayroom- on land neighbouring the existing Traveller and caravan park Northey Lodge Touring Park & Storage.

The pitches would have been to meet a recognised need for families with children according to the application.

The entrance to the nearby caravan park at Northey Road.

The application also stated that the proposal had been designed in accordance with the character of the area. The mobile home and the dayroom were positioned to limit views from nearby footpaths, roads and properties, utilising screening provided by trees, fencing and other vegetation along Northey Road.

Concerns were raised by the city council’s Local Highway Authority that land owned by a third party would be required to provide access to the site as well as the Wildlife Officer, who requested that an environmental management plan be put in place before the application was approved.

Planners rejected the application, however, over a lack of information submitted.

The decision notice said: “The application site is located within the open countryside, Policy LP10 sets the criteria for Traveller sites within the countryside, these requirements were raised with the agent who refused to provide sufficient information.