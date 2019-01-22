Plans for new solar farm in Peterborough revealed

Residents will be able to see plans for new solar energy farms in Peterborough - which if given the go ahead will be the first of their type in the UK.

Cambridgeshire County Council has submitted the proposals for the farms to be created in Woodston and Stanground - with the hope they could provide energy for hundreds of homes.

For the Stanground site, off the Fletton Parkway near Stanground Academy, a 2.25MW Solar PV panel ground mounted array, together with a 10MW battery storage system for demand side response (DSR) is proposed. For Woodston, a much smaller site just off the Fletton Parkway at the junction with The Serpentine, a tailored 3MW Battery Storage for DSR services is planned.

A spokesman for the county council said: “At Stanground, a solar farm of 2.25 Megawatts electrical generating capacity (over an 8.1 hectare site), and a battery storage system housed in two shipping containers, is proposed. This will generate electricity equivalent to that used by around 650 homes. The team recognise that a field of solar panels has a visual impact on residents and will be working to minimise this during the design phase.

“For the smaller Woodston site, a battery storage system in two shipping containers is planned. The system will allow the Council to provide services to the National Grid in exchange for payments.

“Though the two sites are located within Peterborough, both are owned by Cambridgeshire County Council. Peterborough City Council will be the local authority determining the planning application and the County Council has involved Peterborough City Council officers in conversations throughout the project scoping process.”

Residents will be able to see the plans at meetings held at Stanground Sports Centre adjacent to Stanground Academy on Wednesday, January 23, and Monday, January 28. The meetings start at 7.30pm and run until 8.45pm.