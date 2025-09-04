Plans for increased security at site of former Peterborough pub following concern over demolition proCESS

Plans have been agreed to upgrade fencing around the former John Clare Pub in Peterborough.

Demolition of the former pub, on the corner of Hallfields Lane and Pennine Way began in June and has been mostly complete.

The pub closed its doors more than ten years ago and become an eyesore in the area, falling victim to several instances of vandalism and anti-social behaviour- including being set on fire in an arson attack in 2020- and sat boarded up and derelict ever since.

A number of redevelopment plans have been considered for the site over the years, the most recent, and the one underway, was approved in 2023 from Asha Homes.

It involves a two-storey building creating 15 dwellings with car parking, landscaping and amenity space following demolition of the existing building.

During the initial demolition process, residents raised concerns about the safety of the process itself and called for increased safety measures to stop members of the public entering the site.

By the end of the weekend (September 6-7), the skip and all of the associated rubble is expected to be removed from the site.

Conversations have also been ongoing between the landowner and Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq, who has described the landowner as ‘receptive’ to the need for further safety measures, including a stronger fence.

He said: “The landowner does agree that he does need to upgrade the fence to a panel fence and is looking into doing so. I mentioned to him that the improvement was needed to stop it being breached and causing any issues.

"I have been contacted by a lot of residents with concerns about this.

"The owner was receptive and have a good conversation on Tuesday (September 3) this week and we will be in close contact going forward.

"I think it’s important we get this development done as quickly and safely as possible.

"Planning has been granted and the authorities have been contacted regards previous issues let’s crack on and get this completed.

"We all want this to be progressed at speed and not to be sat in this condition for years like what happened in Walton with the old water tower.”

Cllr Rafiq added that he would keep residents informed with updates throughout the process via his Facebook page.