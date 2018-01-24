Peterborough to use ‘alternative markets’ following China recycling ban

Recycled waste from Peterborough is no longer being sent to China following the country’s ban on plastics, but the city council said it can access a “range of alternative markets.”

Nationally, the recycling industry said the Chinese ban, which began at the start of 2018, was a “game-changer for the industry” due to a reliance on sending waste to the country, and there have already been reports of a build-up of rubbish at recycling plants around the UK as a result.

Waste services in Peterborough are currently managed by Amey, which has been contracted by the city council, although that contract will end later this year with the council seeking a better deal elsewhere.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We are expecting a low impact on our recycling strategy as a result of China’s ban on importing waste from overseas.

“Recyclables collected from homes in the city are taken to Amey’s facility at Waterbeach for processing, and although some of this material is currently taken to China, there are a range of alternative markets that we have access to.

“Increasing quality requirements for recyclables are nothing new and, as more material is collected across the world, it is quite understandable that re-processors will seek the best material which involves less processing on their part.

“We work closely with Amey to ensure that our recycling is of the highest possible quality. By doing this, it gives us the widest choice of markets for re-processing.”

