Over 2000 objections to the plans to create a new leisure village on the East of England Showground have been submitted.

The consortium fighting to save Peterborough Panthers Speedway Club has challenged development agents AEPG to prove their claims that their plans to redevelop the site has widespread support.

The 2022 title-winning speedway club and their race track have been removed from the East of England showground- their home since 1970- to make way for a multi-million pound 1,500 homes and leisure-village complex; consisting of two separate planning application of 650 and 850 homes.

Both application are awaiting a decision but 2300 objections to the proposals have been received on the council website, as well as an estimated 150 letters in support.

Members of the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Consortium previously wrote a letter to AEPG CEO Ashley Butterfield asking him to respond to questions including comments he had made that suggested ‘AEPG’s land use plan is supported by 50,000 / 100,000 people.’

In the same meeting, he branded speedway fans fighting for their club a “selfish, small cohort.”

The consortium looking to save the team, however, have asked for proof regarding the claims.

A consortium statement said: “Mr Butterfield replied promptly to our first request but did not give the information that we asked for.

“A second request was made in which Mr Butterfield was warned that in the absence of a substantive response and the information requested the consortium would conclude that there is no basis for the suggestions and would proceed accordingly.

“Again, he responded promptly on behalf of AEPG but, according to the consortium, he did not produce a substantive response, or the information requested.

The consortium claim: “Having reviewed the AEPG East of England Showground planning applications (23/00400/OUT & 23/00412/OUT) and the relevant national planning policies and having found no sign of the support of 100,000 people in the planning application consultation process before contacting Mr Butterfield we have concluded that the statements published were misleading.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the case for speedway to be retained at the East of England Showground is considered on its merits and a proper scrutiny of the relevant planning and legal points.”

In response to a request from the Peterborough Telegraph, AEPG was no more forthcoming.

A spokesperson said: “AEPG continues to work collaboratively through the planning application with PCC. This process does not require AEPG to supply any information at the behest of a third party that is not a statutory consultee.

"The Save Peterborough Speedway consortium have obviously expressed their wishes to be part of the showground as a new company, after the existing owner of Peterborough Speedway Ltd confirmed he would no longer be at the showground site after the last season ended in October 2023.

“We were pleased Mr Chapman expressed his gratitude at that time for the support he had received prior to the mutually agreed end to the annual licensed agreement.

In order for the landowner, the East of England Agricultural Society to review this new request, AEPG have asked for a business plan. As per normal commercial landlord procedure, the following key points would need to be set out for assessment by the landlord:

“1. To fully understand the purpose and commercial activity – landlords want to know that their property is being used appropriately and this starts by understanding what the business does and how the land or buildings will be utilised. It also allows a landlord to ensure the business will not interfere with any existing tenants or other property owners, individuals, or activities in the area.

“2. To confirm the business can pay the rent – as with any rental or lease arrangement, landlords need to ensure that they will get paid. If the business has already been in operations, in addition to the business plan, they will also check the business credit. The landlord may also view their personal credit, especially if the business is new.

“3. To ensure other terms of the lease can be met – unlike residential lease terms, which tend to be for a year, commercial leases are typically for longer durations–usually 5 to 10 years or longer. In addition to feeling confident that the business can pay the rent, landlords want to know that the business is likely to stay for the duration of the lease