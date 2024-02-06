Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City charity Peterborough Environment City Trust has created a new online platform helping schools embrace sustainability and ‘inspire the next generation.’

Climate Education is a new online platform that aims to inspire the next generation with knowledge and tools to champion sustainability for a lifetime.

As part of the Climate Education dashboard, members have access to an interactive action and target-setting tool, supporting them in setting and keeping track of their progress.

PECT is looking to work with Peterborough schools.

This can also be shared with other staff, leadership, and governors to ensure that all stakeholders work together in a whole school approach.

“From our experience working with schools, we know that teachers need a flexible support programme, enabling them to tackle issues which are most important to their students” said Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT.

He added: “Through our new Climate Education website and dashboard we are able to offer part of the solution to addressing climate change challenges within busy school environments.

"Climate change is one of the biggest and most pressing issues we face as a society, and we all have a role to play, including schools and students.

The DfE’s Sustainability Climate Change in Education Strategy now requires schools to have a Sustainability Action Plan to evidence their contributions towards the reversal of climate change."

Climate Education is centred around five core themes of sustainability: Zero Waste and Sustainable Living, Carbon and Climate Change, Our Natural Environment, Sustainable Travel, and Sustainable Food and Health. T

The platform’s flexible approach allows schools to tailor their sustainability journey to their unique needs and priorities.

Each area of Climate Education is linked to the global Sustainable Development Goals. By aligning core themes with the SDGs, Climate Education helps schools understand how their efforts directly contribute to world issues.

It shows students the impact they can make and empowers them to actively participate in creating a sustainable future.

Memberships start from £149 for an annual licence per single school site, with an introductory £99 special offer for the 2023/24 academic year.