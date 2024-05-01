Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The consortium fighting for the future of Peterborough Panthers Speedway Club have refused to give up on their former home on the East of England Showground.

Despite being told that they must vacate the site at the end of the 2023 season, the club has said that it remains committed to returning Peterborough Speedway to the East of England Showground in 2025.

The club was forced out of its home of 53 years by land owners the East of England Agricultural Society to make way for a £50 million leisure village-led development of the Showground.

Peterborough Panthers fans rally in support of the club on Cathedral Square.

Plans include the construction of a multi-use leisure village and 1,500 homes but include no provision for Speedway. Almost 2000 objections have been sent into to the plans.

The development is yet to be approved but land agents AEPG hope to put spades in the ground by the end of the year.

AEPG Chief Executive Ashley Butterfield told the Peterborough Telegraph recently that no matter the outcome of the development, Speedway would not be returning to the site.

This map shows the development proposals for the East of England Showground. Key for the leisure village: A. Indoor Arena, B. Padel Courts, C. Hub building, D. Lake E. Multi-use games areas, F. food and beverage, G. Driving Range, H. Adventure Golf, J. Zip Coaster, K. Bouncing Pillows, L. Visitor Centre, M High Ropes, N. Climbing Wall and Bungee Trampolines, O. Park and Picnic, P. Mini Land Rovers, Q. Adventure Play, R. Bike Trail, S. Pub in the Park, T. Trim Trail.

He added: “Even if we don’t get planning permission, there is no way speedway will return to the Showground.

"Holding it here was costing the society £70,000 a year. It was making a loss. Its home was never here – the club was only on a monthly renewable tenancy.”

The club consortium has since held a meeting to review its position and challenged the assertions of AEPG.

A statement read: “Peterborough Speedway is a profitable and viable business, accounts are freely available for viewing on Companies House.

"The East of England Showground has been the home of Peterborough Speedway for 53 years and the club has always enjoyed a yearly season by season rental agreement.

“Peterborough Speedway has a rich 53 year heritage during which it has raised Peterborough’s profile throughout the world and is much missed both by the local community and Speedway supporters both in the UK and worldwide

"The Grandstand is also currently the subject of an Asset of Community Value application supported by Orton Waterville Parish Council which is currently being considered by Peterborough City Council, the outcome of which is expected imminently.

"The seats have been removed and are said to have been donated to a local sports club. The rear of the Grandstand cladding has also been removed. The AEPG management has taken it upon itself to decommission the grandstand.

“It is particularly sad to see that there is no Speedway at the East of England Showground this season. The developer’s planning applications are no further forward, have thousands of objections from members of the public and various authorities and organisations.

"Speedway could have been held at The East of England Showground in 2024 and beyond.

“The Consortium remains committed to opposing AEPG’s planning applications and returning Peterborough Speedway to the East of England Showground in 2025.”