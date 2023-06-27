Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for an urgent meeting to come up with a comprehensive strategy on preventing travellers from breaking onto public areas in Peterborough after a group arrived at Bretton Park.

It is believed that the group arrived at the park overnight on Monday and into Tuesday (June 27). It is not yet known how they gained entry to the site but a height barrier was put in place after previous encampments at the site.

As of Tuesday morning, Cambridgeshire Police said that its officers are conducting an assessment of the area.

An encampment has been set up at Bretton Park.

Encampments were seen on the park in both April and July last year, causing the cancellation of a number of Easter events.

Groups of travellers have also recently been moved on from Werrington, where Mr Bristow called for action from the police but was left frustrated with the response before the council took action to move them on.

In a letter to the council Mr Bristow said: “I am becoming increasingly frustrated with these illegal campsites popping up across our city, only to move on to another illegal site down the road a few days later.

“I have raised this issue with the Police multiple times but it seems my concerns are falling on deaf ears.

“I will of course, again ask them to take decisive action.

“A few weeks ago I stated we must not become a soft touch for things like this in Peterborough but it is becoming clear that we are already seen as easy pickings.

"To this end, I am requesting we have an urgent meeting to come up with a comprehensive strategy on preventing travellers from breaking onto public areas across Peterborough.

“I want to identify hot spots for these types of illegal encampments and make sure we implement the necessary protections to prevent this from reoccurring.

“We must do something about this sooner rather than later.

“The people of Peterborough deserve better.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are aware of the traveller encampment in Bretton Park, officers are currently on the scene conducting an assessment.”