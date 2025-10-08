Peterborough litter pickers discover large stash of needles dumped in bushes

Litter pickers in Peterborough found a startling discovery of needles while out volunteering on Sunday (October 5).

The litter pick was carried out by Peterborough Litter Wombles- a group of volunteers who head out each week to pick rubbish from the city’s streets, verges and hedges- local residents and Ravensthorpe ward councillor Cllr Raja Sabeel Ahmed.

Among the most startling discoveries, during a litter pick of Netherton, was a large stash of needles (484 in total), in vegetation on Atherstone Avenue, to the rear of the car park of the Halcyon pub.

Harry Machin, from the Peterborough Litter Wombles, said: “Netherton itself is pretty clean these days, the rubbish we found was mainly around the Halcyon and the Charlotte Way roundabout.

Needles discovered in Netherton. Photo: Peterborough Litter Wombles.

"We did though find a large stash of mostly unused needles. These were all securely removed and have now been disposed of in a secure container at Aragon. We also reported the find to the Public Health team at the council.

"We wondered whether someone had left them as a supply that they or others could come back to. It is hard to understand why such a large quantity would be dumped there otherwise.”

In total 30 bags were collected- eight of these were recyclable- with items such as a broken up TV, carpet, large paint can, 6 NO2 canisters all found dumped.