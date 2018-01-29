Peterborough Green Festival to move to Ferry Meadows

Peterborough’s Green Festival will move from the city centre to Ferry Meadows this year.

The year’s event, which celebrates all things green and environmentally friendly, will take place on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12.

There will also be fringe events running until August 19.

The festival is being run by Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) and Stuart Dawks from the charity said: “2018 marks the 25th year of PECT’s work as an environmental charity.

“We decided that this was the perfect opportunity to team up with Nene Park, which is celebrating its 40th birthday in the same year, because we know this fantastic green location means so much to local residents.”

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive at Nene Park Trust, said: “We are delighted to host this year’s Green Festival and to be working even more closely with our friends at PECT. Nene Park is the ideal location for the festival and we hope that you will all come and enjoy the activities and, of course, the Park.”

PECT are encouraging people to get involved with the festival this year. For more information visit www.pect.org.uk or email info@pect.org.uk