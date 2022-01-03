Peterborough councillor demands action as fly-tipping reaches “epidemic proportions”

Cllr Ansar Ali, Labour representative for North Ward, has said that he has been inundated with complaints from residents about rubbish being discarded on the streets of Millfield.

Many residents have complained about black bags of rubbish being piled high, blocking pathways, as well as other large items, such as wardrobes and beds simply being dumped on the streets.

Searjeant Street, Harris Street and Clarence Road have been identified as particular hotspots, although problems have been reported right up to Taverners Road, close to Bourges Boulevard.

Many of the dumped bags have contained food waste and this has begun to attract rats, according to residents.

Pat Brown, who lives on Park Road said: “I have lived in this house for 74 years. I’ve seen a lot, some beds or a mattress here and there but never anything like this. Most of it is black bag rubbish that should just go in the bin and I don’t understand why people do it.

It’s causing a danger too. When I take my dog out for a walk and I pass the corner of Clarence Road and Searjeant Street, there is no room to walk on the path, you have to use the road. It’s a very steep incline there and there are plenty of people that come speeding down there but that is another issue. There’s come people with pushchairs that open their front doors right onto all of that rubbish.

“We’ve also got a big problem with rats, my next-door neighbour told me recently that they found three dead rats in their garden; they are being attracted by all the food.

“Something really needs to be done, it makes you wonder why you pay your council tax. We really need to get a camera put up to see who is doing it. It is really spoiling our way of life in this area.”

Cllr Ali bas echoed Mrs Brown’s frustrations, he added: “Fly-tipping has reached almost epidemic proportions in the area. This is inviting vermin and is causing a serious health hazard in an area where we are already seeing a number of health issues and lower life expectancy.

“I’m hugely frustrated by the problem and it is only getting worse. It feels like hardly anyone is being caught and prosecuted for this these days.

“The council has a problem to face with the budget, but we will still have to provide these local services. How can we expect people to accept paying a higher rate of council tax if they are getting less in return?

“This is something I have been arranging meetings about and am determined to see action taken on.”

1. Fly-tipping reported by residents in Millfield. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Fly-tipping reported by residents in Millfield. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Fly-tipping reported by residents in Millfield. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Fly-tipping reported by residents in Millfield. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales