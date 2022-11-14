A landmark plan to help decarbonise Peterborough has been agreed by the city council’s Cabinet.

The Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP) sets out the bold approach needed to help Peterborough become a net zero city after it declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The plan focusses on areas including managing heating needs, retrofitting buildings for energy efficiency and meeting the demand for electric vehicle charging.

The plan will aim to reduce carbon emissions in the city

The LAEP, which covers 70% of all emissions generated in Peterborough, will feature prominently in a city wide climate change action plan which is currently under development. The climate change action plan will also consider areas such as land use and transport emissions.

Meeting a net zero target of 2040 is expected to require investment of £8.8 billion into Peterborough. This would most likely come from private investment, residential home upgrades and government grants.

The plan was funded by the Government, which chose Peterborough as one of the first cities to develop its own plan. It was produced by experts Energy Systems Catapult in collaboration with council officers and staff from local energy supply operators, and since then a workshop has been held with stakeholders to discuss its findings, the solutions to any barriers which may exist and to explore potential projects.

The council’s Cabinet endorsed the LAEP at its meeting on Monday.

Cllr Marco Cereste, cabinet member for climate change, planning, housing and transport, said: “To become a net zero carbon city will require substantial change, but it is a challenge we are determined to meet head on.

“By putting together an energy action plan now we can accelerate the progress we’ve already made to make sure Peterborough meets the commitment it made when declaring a climate emergency back in 2019.”

The LAEP can be read in full on the council’s website at:https://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=116&MId=4769.