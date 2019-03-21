Peterborough awarded thousands of pounds to clean its high streets

Peterborough has been awarded thousands of pounds by the Government to help clean its high streets.

The city council is receiving £34,869 out of an overall pot of £9.75 million which is being handed out.

A decision on how the money will be spent in Peterborough has yet to be made, but a council spokeswoman said: “We do know that we would like to use a good chunk of it to support residents to clean up their neighbourhoods.

“We’d also like to use some of it to provide more needle bins. There are many active community groups across Peterborough who organise regular litter picks - we would like to use this money to give these groups the tools or organise such events, for example with litter pickers, gloves and brushes.

“It could also be used to provide training for residents on how to remove graffiti or tackle fly-tipping.

“We want to encourage communities to take greater pride in their local area, in partnership with the council, and this funding enables us to do that.”

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said: “High streets are at the centre of our communities, and as places that are well loved they sometimes need a bit of a spruce up to look their very best.

“That’s why we will be providing councils with £9.75 million to work with community groups who need that extra money to give their local high street a spring clean, making sure their town centres are really spick and span.”

High Streets minister Jake Berry said: “This funding will improve community engagement and give councils an opportunity to do more, with community-led approaches to street clean-ups.

“The Great British Spring Clean and the upcoming National High Street Perfect Day are fantastic opportunities for communities to get together in partnership with local businesses and ensure our high streets are places we have even greater pride in.”