Work has now begun to transform the entrance to Cowgate in the Peterborough city centre.

Local artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero have been commissioned by Peterborough Positive- the city’s business improvement district- to transform the entrance to Cowgate, which faces out on to Queen’s Street and points to way to Priestgate.

The wall, which currently blank but for a sign simply reading ‘Cowgate’ is to be transformed with a new piece of artwork, recreating a street scene from the same street back in 1908.

Nathan Murdock and Tony Nero working on the Cowgate mural.

The wall which will be transformed is on the side on the of Head2Head Barbershop.

Nathan said: “We are capturing a bit of history and what this street once was and how nice it looked.

“It has all been instigated by Peterborough Positive.

“The idea is that the same street you’re looking down in the mural, is the same street that you’re looking down as it is now.

“We’ve had plenty of people come by already and say that the art work makes them happy and cheerful and they look forward to seeing it.

“Art making people happy is great.”

Tony added: “It’s great to bring this piece of history back to the city. It’s great to give people some nostalgia while they are walking past, it’s something people really like.”

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “Placemaking underpins the priorities in our business plan and making visual improvements to the city centre is something I’m determined to address.

"I’ve always wanted to bring some life to this wall and when I saw a photograph of how Cowgate once was, I immediately imagined it being reproduced on a larger scale for everyone to appreciate.”

“The mural will not only pay tribute to our past but will also be an eye-catching and detailed piece of art that adds to the visual appeal of Cowgate. I’m delighted to be working with Nathan on this project, as he’s equally excited to bring this piece of our city's history to life in a way that resonates with both residents and visitors.”