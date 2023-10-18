Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A green initiative has seen hundreds of trees and shrubs planted across Peterborough over the past few months.

As part of a joint commitment to the environment, colleagues from Cross Keys Homes (CKH) and Mears Group joined forces to plant 1,000 shrubs, plants, bushes and trees in and around the city.

CKH’s Estate Rangers team together with the Mears’ team completed planting in five neighbourhood areas, bringing raised beds to life and creating green canopies close to the city centre with varieties including cherry trees, conifers, rose bushes and begonias.

Cross Keys tree planting at Park Lane, Eastfield

The project culminated in the planting of 100 trees at Park Lane in Peterborough with CKH Assistant Director, Programme Delivery, David Richardson attending alongside Gary Gibbs, Mears’ General Manager.

CKH Director of Assets, Housing Needs and Estate Management, Stuart Fort said: “Huge thanks must go to all the fantastic colleagues from both CKH and Mears who have worked together to make this initiative happen.

“Together we have been able to transform five local neighbourhoods including Kesteven Walk and St Mary’s Court as well as Loxley retirement housing scheme and Kingfisher Court extra care scheme, alongside today’s tree planting at Park Lane.

“This initiative has not only helped to support our commitment to the environment, but it has helped to create communities that are more sustainable and healthier for the people living around them.”

Gary Gibbs, General Manager, Mears Group Peterborough, added: “This is a fantastic project to be involved in and we’re really pleased with how, together with CKH, we’ve been able to transform so many local areas over recent months. Creating green spaces for everyone to enjoy makes such a difference to how people feel about their local community and our teams had a great time helping to make this happen.