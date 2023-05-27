The site at Daintree Farm.

Daintree Farm has revealed plans to create an area of six ‘shepherd’ huts to attract rural tourism to the farm.

The farm is located on Upwell Road in March and has applied to create six plots for huts- with a maximum capacity of two- in place of existing redundant farm buildings, which would be demolished.

The buildings are in a derelict state and have been surplus to farming requirements for many years.

Examples of the type of huts that are being considered.

Each plot would have its own private outdoor space and allocated parking space, with four overflow parking spaces for the site.

The plots have been designed to allow the huts to benefit mostly from a southwest aspect, therefore

the afternoon and evening sun. Each plot will have its own hedge enclosure, providing privacy.

The site is six miles from the proposed Fens Reservoir, which farm owners hope might in the future provide leisure activities similar to those offered at Rutland Water.