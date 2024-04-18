New saplings planted and supports reinforced after newly-planted trees vandalised in Peterborough
Peterborough City Council has taken steps to replant trees and reinforce supports after a number of newly-planted trees were damaged in Stanground.
Earlier this week, the council said that it would investigate after a number of newly-planted trees appear to have been vandalised.
The new saplings were planted in Park Farm in Stanground in the past three months but a number now have been appeared to have been snapped.
One nearby resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This is shocking and mindless vandalism.
"These were planted to replace some treeline that has already been lost in the area and I don’t know why anybody would do this.”
As well as a confirmed sighting of vandalism, Stanground South ward councillor Chris Harper shared an update on the situation after further trees in the line were damaged by high winds.
He said: “One of the new trees was seen to be snapped off by vandals but this whole new row were planted with poor support considering their location and so were bent over and damaged by recent strong winds.
"This was reported to the trees team on Monday and on Wednesday higher stronger supports were put in along with one new tree. We await the other replacement and hopefully, that they’ll be left alone.”