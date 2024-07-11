Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

March Recycling Centre will relocate to large site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recycling facilities in March are set for a £3.9m upgrade, after Councillors backed proposals for a new site at the Environment & Green Investment Committee.

The project will relocate the Household Recycling Centre to land adjacent to the existing site on Hundred Road, March. The new split-level facility will be more accessible and make it easier for people to put items directly into containers, without the need to climb stairs. The larger site will also help meet the needs of the area’s growing population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The larger site will offer an enhanced space for vehicle access, queuing, and car parking, as well as better providing for those who choose to travel to the site by bike or on foot. Access to the new site will remain via a new entrance from Hundred Road. There will also be new arrangements for the waste contractor’s vehicles to improve site safety.

What the new site might look like

The recycling centre will feature a purpose-built shop where residents can bring their unwanted but functioning items to be sold at low or no cost. It is hoped this will encourage the re-use of items that would otherwise go to waste, in line with Council ambitions for a greener Cambridgeshire where residents are supported to reduce, re-use, recycle and repair items to avoid contributing unnecessarily to landfill.

A consultation on changes to the household recycling facilities was carried out in summer 2022. Following a successful tendering exercise, the scheme costs have now been confirmed to be around £3.9m. These finalised costs add in inflation, as well as recent sector-wide increases in construction material costs and labour.

Relocation of the recycling facility means that the existing site can remain open throughout the works. Construction of the new site is anticipated to take around nine months and start early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing March Household Recycling Centre site will return to the landfill tenant, FCC Environment, at the end of December 2025, so they can restore the site in line with planning requirements.

Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Environment & Green Investment Committee, Councillor Lorna Dupre said: “From coffee pods and vapes to car parts and hardcore, our Household Recycling Centres accept a range of everyday items - we reuse and recycle as much as we can.

“The plans for the new split-level facility at March will make it even easier for people to recycle with more space to queue and then reverse park on an upper level, so residents can dispose of items into the containers below.

“We’re keen to create a greener Cambridgeshire for everyone, so I’m delighted the new Recycling Centre at March will also offer a re-use shop providing items for sale or for free, when suitable for further use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tender for a design and build contractor was published earlier in the year with the Council receiving four bids for the works which have been evaluated for cost and quality by the Council’s independent consultants.

March Household Recycling Centre is open daily from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 4pm and 9am to 4pm on Sunday and most bank holidays during summer opening hours. Peak times are between 11am and 2pm and at weekends.