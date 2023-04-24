News you can trust since 1948
New practice area for Whittlesey Cricket Club approved at public field

A 3m high fence will be erected around the new facilities.

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

Whittlesey Cricket Club has seen a new practice area approved.

The club submitted an application to change the use of a recreation field to the south east of the swimming pool and gym building at the Manor Centre on Station Road.

The area, which is part of a wider public leisure field, is currently used by the club and includes a pavilion to the north and an astro turf cricket pitch in the centre. The site is accessed via Aliwal Road.

Whittlesey take a wicket against Newborough in 2021.Whittlesey take a wicket against Newborough in 2021.
Whittlesey take a wicket against Newborough in 2021.
The approved application will see a storage container placed to the north of the existing pavilion, a 30m x 10m training compound area will also be created and will be bound by a 3m high mesh fence.

The fencing will allow for the creation of new cricket nets.

Planning officers approved the application, stating that: “This proposal will deliver additional facilities within an existing sports and leisure site for a community cricket club.

"The proposal is considered acceptable and accords with the relevant policies of the Fenland Local Plan. It represents minimal issues in terms of visual and residential amenity and is acceptable, therefore a favourable recommendation is

forthcoming.

The club first team begin their season in Rutland League Division Two on Sunday (April 30) with a trip to Ufford Park CC before facing Werrington Second XI in their first home match on Sunday May 14.

The application can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR23/0119/FDL.

