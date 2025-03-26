New Peterborough city centre mural in Priestgate almost complete

The new mural in Priestgate is expected to be finished on Wednesday.

Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday (March 26) on the latest colourful mural in Peterborough city centre.

Artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero have been working over the last week in Priestgate to reproduce a historic watercolour painted by Wilfrid Wood; an urban landscape artist who lives in Barnack and was known for capturing the changing landscape of the city in the 1930s and 40s.

A number of Wood’s pieces were exhibited at Peterborough Museum last year.

The artwork is inspired by the popular Cowgate mural created last year, which saw the entrance to Cowgate, transformed with a scene of how the street used to look; taken from a photograph dating back to 1908.

Artist Nathan, who the Peterborough Telegraph caught up with just prior to the completion of the work, said: “We have had so much positive feedback about the Cowgate mural and my eldest told me that they were learning about the mural in art class in school. It has been one of the most popular murals we have done in the city.

"This work in Priestgate is another great way to add good value to the city centre.”

The artwork in Priestgate.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer of Peterborough Positive, added: “This is out fifth project with Nathan so far and everything we have done together has all been about placemaking and trying to elevate the city centre and trying to make it more appealing, as well as putting a smile of people’s faces.

"Art has the power to connect us with our city’s past while enriching our present surroundings. Wilfrid René Wood’s work captured Peterborough’s history and we are excited that Nathan and Tony’s interpretation will ensure it continues to inspire today.”