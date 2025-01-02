New dog walking fields planned near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The application site is located on the Walcot Estate in Barnack.

Plans to create a new dog walking paddock and fields close to Peterborough have been submitted.

Two dog walking paddocks have been proposed at Walcot Estate on Wittering Ford Road in Barnack. The site lies within open countryside to the east of Wittering Ford Road which connects Barnack to the A1.

The dog walking fields would be accessed from Wittering Ford Road and provide a safe and secure space in which people can walk and train their dogs.

The fields would be open 7 days a week. Timings are dependent on the daylight hours as the facility is not lit or used in the dark.

Booking slots would be made available by the half hour or hour. The maximum number of dogs permitted per booking would be ten.

Bookings would be almost exclusively made via a dedicated website although customers would have the option of calling the Walcot estate office.

A car park of up to 20 spaces would be provided.

The application states that: “The application seeks planning permission for the change of use of agricultural land to two dog walking paddocks. These would provide a safe and secure location for people to come to walk and exercise their dogs. Car parking is also provided.

"The national planning policy framework seeks to support the rural economy and sets out that planning decisions should enable the sustainable growth and expansion of all types of business in rural areas and the development and diversification of agricultural and other land-based rural businesses.

“The dog walking use is not one that can be easily accommodated other than in an agricultural context given the nature of the use and the land area required.

“The dog walking fields are modest in scale and do not alter the rural character of the countryside in which they are located. The use does not adversely impact the local community, character of landscape or designated sites (both natural and historic). Further it does not result in the permanent loss of best and most versatile agricultural land. The site is accessible from the strategic road network.”