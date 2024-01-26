Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new dog walking area has been planned on land to the north of the A47, close to Ailsworth.

The land is currently a meadow and now used for any other purpose. The landowner, who has applied for the planning permission, has said “there is a need for this facility in this area” and that the “low-key enterprise will provide a valuable service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is accessed via a short track from Helpston Road. The meadow would also be fenced off from other parts of the applicant’s land

A new dog walking area has been planned.

The application states: “The applicant contends that local authority parks are under pressure due to the loss of public spaces and with the increased incidence of dog ownership.

"There is no doubt that dogs of all sizes need regular exercise and whilst walking a dog on a lead can provide this for both the dog and the owner, the benefit whilst apparent, can also be limited as the dogs are unable to run and play.

"This can only be achieved if the dog is off the lead. ‘Recall training’ is something that cannot be done on a lead and anxious dogs cannot always access local authority parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The applicant recognises that there is a need to offer different type of sessions to accommodate dogs with varying levels of confidence.

"The proposal will support local farmers by providing a suitable facility for controlled dog walking to be undertaken (and reduce walking with dogs near livestock) and also provide both local businesses and individuals with a facility for the training of dogs in a secure and safe area.”