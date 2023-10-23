Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are moving ahead for a new dog park to open at Lodge Farm on the outskirts of Thorney.

The five-acre site at the farm on Crowland Road, next to Thorney Rugby Club, is currently redundant and in the process of being converted into a dog park, which will include a: small training field, large exercise field, a woodland walking area and a secure car park, all enclosed by a six foot perimeter fence.

The park will offer dog owners the chance to hire the park for either themselves or a group of friends for an hour or more to maybe practice some training, improve their dog's recall or perhaps just to meet up with friends and have a walk without the worry of other dogs or challenges that walking in a public place can incur.

Lodge Farm is still a working farm and is set to host the second dog park in Thorney after Thorney Dog Park opener on the south side of The Causeway in Thorney in 2021.

Farm owner Roz Harper said: “It’s a great way to diversify and I really think that parks like these are the future of dog walking.

"They are fairly important at the moment due to the upcoming ban of XL bullies, meaning these parks may be the only places they can run free.”

Plans are currently to open the park on November 1 between 8am and 4pm daily, with dog walkers able to book online or via text.