New basketball court and multi-sports space opens at Peterborough's Central Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new basketball court and multi-sports space has opened in Peterborough’s Central Park.
New sports will be able to be played at the park for the first time after two disused tennis courts were repaired, resurfaced, and converted into space for basketball, football, netball and pickleball.
Voluntary group Friends of Central Park coordinated the work, thanks to grants of more than £12,000 from Sport England/National Lottery and Living Sport.
‘Friends of Central Park have known for a number of years that a priority for young
people is better sports facilities in the park,’ explained Tony Forster, Chair of Friends of Central Park. ‘It’s great that we’ve taken this huge step forward, and we look forward to seeing the new facilities used by more and more people.’
Asta Kavaliauskaite, a representative of Vytis Basketball Club, said: “It’s really good to see the basketball court being actively used by local Peterborough youth on a daily basis.’
Vytis was closely involved in the project and received funding from Sport England to deliver coaching sessions to under-16 and under-18 year olds.
These will take place on the court from June to August on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm, weather permitting.
Kelly German, PE teacher at the nearby Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “Demand for basketball has been voiced amongst our young people and we are pleased to be able to further promote our community links with the facilities the beautiful Central Park has to offer.”
Another sport that will benefit from the facility is pickleball, a new and rapidly growing sport similar to tennis on a much smaller court. Peterborough’s fledgling pickleball community contributed money themselves to pay for pickleball court markings, with the nets being donated by Franklin Pickleball.
Neale Chinery, a pickleball player who lives near Central Park, said: “Pickleball is a sport for all ages and it is fantastic that we will now be able to play in Central Park.”
The multi-sport space adds to the many other sports opportunities in the park, such as table tennis, bowls, tennis, croquet and an outdoor gym. The tennis courts have been upgraded this year after a major investment from the Lawn Tennis Association.
All the sports facilities in Central Park will be showcased in a major event on Saturday June 22 during ‘Activate@Central’, organised by Friends of Central Park, where sports and activity providers will converge on the park to give children and young people free sports taster sessions.