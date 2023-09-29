Nene RiverCare supporting local wildlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nene RiverCare have been working hard over the last few years to tackle litter on their stretch of the river Nene from the Boathouse to the Town Bridge, including the Thorpe Meadows and Boardwalks nature reserves.

Over recent years the group has cleared all the legacy litter so the area is now quite easy to maintain, and they are now expanding their activities to support litter picking activities along the south bank of the river and across the embankment.

To find out how to get involved with Nene RiverCare litter picks head over to their Facebook page or join the Peterborough Litter Wombles Association Facebook group.

Swans on the Nene

As part of this expansion, they would like to start working on biodiversity monitoring alongside habitat management projects. To do this Harry Machin, the group leader, is looking for a volunteer to help co-ordinate these activities for this active volunteer group. This Biodiversity Coordinator role would be ideal for anyone with an interest in the natural world providing opportunities to learn more about the species living within the cities green spaces and getting hands on to support habitat improvement projects.

If you are interested in this role and getting involved with Nene RiverCare, please contact Sally Bird from the RiverCare & BeachCare team by email – [email protected]

Harry Machin Nene RiverCare Group Leader said:

RiverCare is a brilliant organisation to be involved with, for support, equipment, information, know-how etc, and I would love it if we can get some biodiversity / water monitoring activities going alongside the litter picking.

Harry Machin using a grappling hook to remove litter

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.