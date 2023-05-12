The Nene Park Trust has issued a plea to dogs owners to keep their pets under close control around rivers and lakes after a swan was killed on trust land.

The trust, which takes care of Ferry Meadows, and several other beauty spots in the city, also confirmed that the swan killed had a nest of eggs, which would now be unable to survive.

A trust statement said: “Please keep dogs under close control especially around our lakes or river banks.

Nene Park has asked visitors to keep a close eye on their dogs around water.

“Today a swan was attacked by a dog that was off the lead and although the RSPCA was called, unfortunately they were unable to save it. This tragic incident has left a nest of eggs exposed which will now not survive.

“Please keep dogs under close control at all times especially during nesting season. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA added: “We share the local community’s sadness and frustration at what has happened to this poor nesting swan.

“The swan had been confined by a member of the public and an RSPCA officer collected her and took her to a local vet for treatment. Sadly the vet advised that her injuries were so severe that the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep to prevent her suffering further.

“Unfortunately our officers see birds who have suffered terrible injuries or lost their lives as a result of similar incidents. This swan’s death highlights, yet again, how vital it is for dog owners to be vigilant and to look out for nearby birds, or any wildlife, when they are out on walks and to keep their pets on leads especially during the nesting season.

“The RSPCA also recommends that anyone who has concerns about their dog’s behaviour around wild animals or livestock should seek advice from a qualified dog behaviourist.”

Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in a public place. Swans, their nests and their eggs are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.