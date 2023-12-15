The facility is proposed to compost 50,000 tonnes of waste a year.

A major new composting facility has been approved close to the village of Eye.

The site lies just off Eyebery Road on the outskirts of the village and is operated by Biffa.

The Open Windrow Composting facility is set to compost approximately 50,000 tonnes of biodegradable waste a year. This will not include catering waste or waste containing any other animal by-products.

The entrance to the Biffa site in Eye. Photo: Google.

The waste will be placed on on a concrete pad of 200m x 128.5m and will drain surface water to two new lagoons, to the northeast and southwest.

Over a minimum of five weeks, each batch will be mechanically turned, with the waste decomposing naturally, during which compost temperatures will reach 65-80 degrees.

Further to this initial two-week sanitisation period, temperatures will be maintained to at least 45 degrees.

Finished compost product will be exported.

Operations at the site will be carried out between 7am and 6pm Monday to Saturday only.

A total of 20 objections were received from residents citing concerns about the smell considering the site’s proximity to homes and Eye Primary School as well as similar concerns about noise and dust.