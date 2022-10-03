Major climate change debate launched in Peterborough as city aims to be carbon net zero by 2030

A major climate change debate has been launched in the city to help Peterborough achieve its aim to be carbon net zero by 2030.

The ambitious target will require major behavioural changes which is why residents, businesses, organisations and community groups are being invited to take part in a widespread public engagement programme which will help develop the plans needed to decarbonise the city.

The decision to push ahead with the Peterborough Climate Debate has been agreed by the city council’s Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee.

The debate will encourage people to take action to stop climate change

Committee chair Cllr Nicola Day said: “We know we are living through a climate emergency, and without swift and significant action we will not be able to safeguard future generations. By carrying out the Peterborough Climate Debate we can make the major changes we need to make sure the city is playing its part in limiting global warming and preventing an environmental catastrophe.”

Cllr Marco Cereste, council cabinet member for climate change, planning, housing and transport, said: “To reach our ambitious goal of becoming a carbon net-zero city will require all parts of our city to come together and embrace the big changes we will all need to make.

“This is an opportunity to put politics aside and work alongside one another to make Peterborough a cleaner and greener place to live in.”

The Peterborough Climate Debate will include engagement with residents, businesses, parish councils and schools.

The public engagement programme will feature both in-person and online events, while there will also be guidance for external organisations to facilitate their own discussions.

The free events will feature workshops focused on three stages of: learning, discussion and making recommendations. These will be held across the city at different times throughout the week to maximise the likelihood of participants being able to attend. Information may be shared before each debate to ensure that participants are able to hold informed discussions.