Investigation into pollution in ditch at Sawtry continues - as people are told to stay away from the water

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:13 GMT
Peterborough Telegraph Morning Update Tuesday 28 October, 2025
An investigation into a pollution incident at Sawtry is continuing – and people are still being told to stay away from the water in the area.

Last week The Peterborough Telegraph reported how people had been falling ill after the incident was reported at Straight Drove.

The Environment Agency have put a cordon in place to keep people and animals away from the water in the unnamed ditch while the investigation continues.

Water samples are being analysed in a bid to find out what caused the pollution.

Straight Drove

A spokesperson for The Environment Agency said: “The results of water samples taken by the Environment Agency and Anglian Water are being reviewed, and specialist Environment Agency officers are carrying out work further to determine the source of the pollution.

“Whilst our investigation continues, people are asked to note the warning signs and a cordon in place and avoid the area, the water, and keep pets away as well.

“Anyone with information on this incident or other suspected pollution in our rivers and streams is asked to contact the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline: 0800 807060.”

