An investigation has been launched to find the source of pollution that has seeped into a ditch in Sawtry.

One resident who contacted The Peterborough Telegraph said there had been reports of people falling ill since the incident was reported on Friday (October 17.)

Now The Environment Agency are looking into what has caused the pollution – and residents are being urged to stay away from the ‘unnamed ditch.’ A cordon has been put in place.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Specialist officers are using drone cameras to find the source of pollution that has given off a strong smell in Sawtry since last Friday.

“We are testing water in an unnamed ditch at Straight Drove to determine what happened, as well as making enquiries with Anglian Water and local businesses. We ask people to avoid the area and the water and keep their pets away while we investigate. Warning signs and a cordon are in place.

“Anyone with information on the incident or any suspected pollution in our waterways is asked to call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline: 0800 807060.”