Peterborough City Council's planning committee has published decisions in relation to a number of applications for new 5G masts in the city.

There are currently 13 applications for masts to supply the new technology that have either been approved, rejected or are still waiting for approval.

Below are the latest decisions as to whether permission for their erection has been given or not.

1. Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate APPROVED- Installation of a 20m-high telecommunications monopole support antenna, associated radio-equipment housing and ancillary development hitherto. Photo: Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

2. Bretton Way APPROVED- 22/00651/PRIOR | The installation of a 15-metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap-around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto. Photo: Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

3. Land at junction of Eye Road and Eye Roundabout APPROVED- 22/00891/PRIOR The proposed development includes for the installation of a new 17m monopole tower to support antenna, associated radio-equipment housing and ancillary development hitherto. Photo: Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

4. Ortongate Shopping Centre APPROVED- 22/00663/PRIOR | The installation of a 15-metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap-around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto. Photo: Photo: CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd Photo Sales