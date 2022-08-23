News you can trust since 1948
A number of new 5g masts been proposed across Peterborough. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Influx of 5G masts to Peterborough as applications decided- here's where they will be

The 5G masts have caused a debate between Peterborough residents.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:00 am

Peterborough City Council's planning committee has published decisions in relation to a number of applications for new 5G masts in the city.

There are currently 13 applications for masts to supply the new technology that have either been approved, rejected or are still waiting for approval.

Below are the latest decisions as to whether permission for their erection has been given or not.

1. Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate

APPROVED- Installation of a 20m-high telecommunications monopole support antenna, associated radio-equipment housing and ancillary development hitherto.

2. Bretton Way

APPROVED- 22/00651/PRIOR | The installation of a 15-metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap-around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto.

3. Land at junction of Eye Road and Eye Roundabout

APPROVED- 22/00891/PRIOR The proposed development includes for the installation of a new 17m monopole tower to support antenna, associated radio-equipment housing and ancillary development hitherto.

4. Ortongate Shopping Centre

APPROVED- 22/00663/PRIOR | The installation of a 15-metre high monopole supporting 6 no. antennas, 4 no. equipment cabinets (including a wrap-around cabinet) and development works ancillary thereto.

