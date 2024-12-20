High winds force cancellation of Peterborough's Winter Festival in Ferry Meadows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Winter Festival closes on Christmas Eve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High winds have forced the cancellation of the Winter Festival in Ferry Meadows on the final weekend before Christmas.

Organisers at the Nene Park Trust have said that the forecasted high winds pose a safety issue and the festival can not go ahead on Saturday December 21 and Sunday December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival comes to an end on Christmas Eve and the trust has said that it is unable to offer anfy further sessions beyond Christmas.

Ferry Meadows Winter Festival. Photo: Nene Park Trust.

A statement from the Nene Park Trust said: “Due to the high winds forecast again this weekend we unfortunately have to cancel all Winter Festival sessions on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December. as the safety of our visitors, performers, volunteers and staff is our top priority.

"If you have tickets booked for either of these dates, you will be receiving an email about this and we will be processing your refund as soon as possible.

“All sessions today (Friday) and on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 December will go ahead as planned.

“We’re so sorry to share this disappointing news again today, but really appreciate your understanding and support.

“Stay safe we hope to see everyone in the Park again soon."