A new barrier has been installed in Werrington following a series of Travellers settling on open space in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Travellers were moved from a site located just off Lincoln Road, close to Cuckoos Hollow after previously setting up camp on playing fields next to Ken Stimpson school.

The new barrier set up on the rec site just off Lincoln Road has been designed to limit access to vehicles such as caravans.

The new height restriction barrier in Werrington. Photo: John Fox.

A separate camp was set up in Werrington in April. There were calls to use the new powers to move the group on – but in the end, it was Peterborough City Council who took action, rather than the police.

Werrington ward councillor John Fox said: “I would personally like to thank the two officers from PCC for their cooperation in getting this installed so quickly.