Height restriction barrier installed in Werrington to prevent future Traveller encampments

The group was moved on from Werrington earlier in June.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

A new barrier has been installed in Werrington following a series of Travellers settling on open space in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Travellers were moved from a site located just off Lincoln Road, close to Cuckoos Hollow after previously setting up camp on playing fields next to Ken Stimpson school.

The new barrier set up on the rec site just off Lincoln Road has been designed to limit access to vehicles such as caravans.

The new height restriction barrier in Werrington. Photo: John Fox.The new height restriction barrier in Werrington. Photo: John Fox.
The new height restriction barrier in Werrington. Photo: John Fox.
A separate camp was set up in Werrington in April. There were calls to use the new powers to move the group on – but in the end, it was Peterborough City Council who took action, rather than the police.

Werrington ward councillor John Fox said: “I would personally like to thank the two officers from PCC for their cooperation in getting this installed so quickly.

"Especially the officer who answered his phone on a Sunday evening and agreed with me that this was indeed needed and that he had one that could be altered and fitted and would arrange to install this.“I alerted the Police, Council officers and the ward councillors for this area, along with the MP for Peterborough, who will all agree this was a great result and hopefully we have seen the last of illegal encampments in this area.”

