Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Records show that April 2024 was the highest on record for fly-tipping in Peterborough.

Fly-tipping is on the rise in Peterborough.

Stats recorded by Peterborough City Council have shown a 12% rise in fly-tipping incidents in the city between January and April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

April was also the biggest month on record with 1085 incidents reported. It took over the record from January 2024, which saw 1068 incidents reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will help the council fund measures to target fly-tipping hotspots.

Since January 2023, the council has issued 251 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping offences, taken 55 cases to court; which resulted in 30 warrants issued, ten guilty pleas, eight cases withdrawn and seven proved in absence.

Enforcement is heavily reliant on obtaining evidence at the scene or witnesses who are willing to come forward and provide a statement that can be used in court if required.

Specifically, the project will focus on two different areas of Peterborough, which are severely impacted by regular and extensive fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urban areas will include the Central and North ward of the city as well as some more rural areas.

The council employs four officers whose main duties are to enforce environmental crime and other quality of life issues including fly tipping and duty of care offences.

The funding will assist on the creation of a new local delivery team from four partner agencies; the police’s neighbourhood policing teams, the rural crime action team, council officers, those from educational establishments and community leaders.

Fly-tipping is defined at the illegal act of dumping rubbish and according to the council, the most common fly-tipped waste is waste is household waste which can range from a single plastic bag containing debris to larger items such as furniture, white goods, tyres, bathroom suites and hazardous waste such as oil drums and asbestos.