Fast-charging station for electric vehicles to be installed at Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium
A new fast-charging station is to be installed at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.
The two charging spaces, each allowing 75Kw/h charging throughput (150Kw/h if only one in use), are set to be ready for use on Friday March 29.
The charging points will be provided by ZOLB EV and be available on charging point information app Zapmap, which provides live status if the charger is in use or not.
Commercial Manager Alex Harris said: “We are pleased to be working with ZOLB EV to provide a city centre location for electric vehicles to be charged.
"This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainability and providing convenient solutions for our local community. This marks a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and embracing cleaner transportation options.
"It is important for us as a football club to make steps forward when it comes to sustainability and we believe this will offer our supporters and most importantly, the community as a whole, a venue to charge their electric vehicle.”