Easter Bank Holiday weather in Peterborough: Showers set to get in the way of plans
As we get closer to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, attention will turn to plans for the long weekend.
In order to help with those plans, the Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at the weather forecast for the Easter period.
All of the information is courtesy of BBC Weather.
Friday March 29
Light rain and a moderate breeze expected.
Between 10am and 12pm there is a 65-62 percent chance of rain.
Clouds are forecast to remain but highs of 12 degrees are expected to be reached between 3pm and 5pm.
Saturday March 30
Light rain showers and a gentle breeze expected
Highs of 13 degrees are forecast to be reached 12pm and 4pm. There is around a 30 percent chance of rain during this period. Clouds are expected to clear by 6pm.
Sunday March 31
Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Rain is not forecast during the day with temperatures set to rise from 8 degrees at 9am to 14 degrees by 1pm.
A thin layer of cloud is forecast to remain throughout the day.
Rain is expected from 8pm and throughout the night.
Monday April 1
Light rain and a gentle breeze
Rain is expected throughout Easter Monday. The chance of rain remains at 70 percent throughout the day with temperatures reaching no higher than 12 degrees.