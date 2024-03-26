Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we get closer to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, attention will turn to plans for the long weekend.

In order to help with those plans, the Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at the weather forecast for the Easter period.

All of the information is courtesy of BBC Weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showers have been forecast in Peterborough over Easter.

Friday March 29

Light rain and a moderate breeze expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 10am and 12pm there is a 65-62 percent chance of rain.

Clouds are forecast to remain but highs of 12 degrees are expected to be reached between 3pm and 5pm.

Saturday March 30

Light rain showers and a gentle breeze expected

Highs of 13 degrees are forecast to be reached 12pm and 4pm. There is around a 30 percent chance of rain during this period. Clouds are expected to clear by 6pm.

Sunday March 31

Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

Rain is not forecast during the day with temperatures set to rise from 8 degrees at 9am to 14 degrees by 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thin layer of cloud is forecast to remain throughout the day.

Rain is expected from 8pm and throughout the night.

Monday April 1

Light rain and a gentle breeze