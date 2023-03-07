Larkfleet homes has restated its intention for land to the south of Witterning Ford Road in Barnack to be used as a solar farm.

The group has applied for a certificate of lawfulness in an attempt to confirm that the planning permission for a new solar farm on the site remains valid after the application- which was approved in January 2016- expired on January 29, 2019.

The latest application argues that installation work began on the site before that date and therefore the permission should remain valid.

A map with the application site marked in red.

So far, a transformer has been installed, with the application providing an ordnance survey map to show it was built in May 2018.

The site itself is a 8.39-hectare field in the open countryside along the Wittering Ford Road, just south of the RAF Wittering base.

