Deadline extended for consultation on future of school playing fields in Peterborough

Werrington Fields.

The consultation began on Tuesday (September 21) following a lively public meeting the previous evening between members of the public and representatives from Peterborough City Council and Ken Stimpson Community School.

The meeting was a chance for residents, who currently have free access to the space in Werrington, to ask questions about plans put forward to fence off an the size of four football pitches on the side of the field, close to Foxcovert Road.

The school says that this will give them the chance to use the area for the first time in two years after a series of issues in which the police had to be called to, that has made using the fields a safeguarding issue.

Option 1 for area to be fenced off.

The council has insisted that the land is in their freehold and as such, they do not need planning permission for the development but it is keen to work with members of the community to create a community use agreement and to give them an input on how the future of the fields will look.

Two possible options have been put forward for areas to be fenced off but Jonathan Lewis that these are open to change and encouraged residents to send in their representations to [email protected] by the new deadline of October 19.

Option 2 for area to be fenced off.