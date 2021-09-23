Court date set in bid to evict travellers encampment from community fields in Peterborough

Gunthorpe Harriers' Campbell Drive Sports Field.

A group of up to 20 caravans arrived at land on Campbell Drive in Gunthorpe on Thursday (September 16). The area is used by Gunthorpe Harries Junior Football Club, who have been forced to cancel all of their training sessions and home matches until the group move on.

Peterborough City Council expects this will be early next week after it was able to secure a court date for today (Thursday, September 22) in order to apply for a Section 78 notice.

A section 77 eviction notice was issued to the group on Monday (September 20), since that has not complied with, the council is seeking a section 78 notice; which would give the group 24 hours to vacate the site.

If this is not complied with, the council will organise an eviction, expected to be early next week.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Cllr Bryan Tyler has shared the following update that he received from the council: “We have managed to secure a court date for Thursday, once ready the summons will be issued on the group. Following the hearing as long as we received the Section 78 this will be issued to the group, and if they still fail to comply we will organise an eviction which is likely to be early next week but will confirm timescales after we have attended court.”