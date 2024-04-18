Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council will investigate after a number of newly-planted trees appear to have been vandalised.

The new saplings were planted in Park Farm in Stanground in the past three months but a number now have been appeared to have been snapped.

One nearby resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This is shocking and mindless vandalism.

The current state of trees planted in Park Farm.

"These were planted to replace some treeline that has already been lost in the area and I don’t know why anybody would do this.”