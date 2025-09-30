Closures set to be lifted as works to repair collapsed sewer in Peterborough continue

A number of road closures are set to be lifted in Peterborough with works to repair a collapsed sewer ongoing.

Anglian Water has been working since last week to repair a collapsed section of the sewer network at Eye Road, which has gone onto impact the network further downstream.

Anglian Water has estimated that customers in areas such as Werrington, Gunthorpe, Paston, Dogsthorpe and Parnwell are all affected.

Large tankers are on site in those areas to allow customers to continue to flush toilets and to drain baths and washing machines with no issues.

Large tankers are on the scene in may locations in Peterborough.

A number of road closures were also put in place, including on Fulbridge Road, that closure is expected to remain in place for a further couple of days while work is completed but the Eye roundabout has now fully reopened and the bus stop closure on Belvoir Road in Welland is set to be lifted. A temporary stop has been in place while the stop has been closed.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re pleased that our work to repair a collapsed sewer near the Eye Road roundabout in Peterborough is progressing well. We’re using pumps and overground pipes to move wastewater away from the damaged part of the sewer, in order to keep the sewer flowing so that homes in the area can continue to flush their loos and drain away baths and washing machines with no issue. They’ll be on site until we’re done – which is likely to take a few more days.

“We’ve now been able to remove the lane closure on Parnell Road leading up to the roundabout, and the temporary bus stop on Belvoir Way has been removed so buses can stop opposite Langton Road as normal. We still have some tankers on standby, which are parked on Fulbridge Road.

They'll stay there (just in case we need to use them) until our repair's all done. In order to further reduce disruption in the area, our teams are working on a plan to re-open one of the lanes on Fulbridge Road.

Our specialist traffic management team will visit the site on Wednesday morning (October 1) to see what might be possible.

“We’ll keep our website updated with the latest from our teams on the ground here.”