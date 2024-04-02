Car, van and lorry storage on land in Fengate, Peterborough declared lawful
A site in Fengate that has been used for the storage of cars, vans and lorries has been declared as lawful by Peterborough City Council.
An application has been submitted by the land owners to confirm the continued use of the site at 5 Edgerley Drain Road in Fengate.
The statement of truth, submitted as part of the application, stated that the land has been occupied since March 1, 2005.
The original use of the land was open space and has since been used for storing cars, vans and lorries with the land being fenced off from the public highway.
The application has now been approved, certifying the use of the land.
The decision notice stated: “The use of the land has been proven, in all probability, to have been used for commercial storage continuously for a period of at least ten years and is immune from enforcement action.
"The use is lawful.”