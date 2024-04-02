Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A site in Fengate that has been used for the storage of cars, vans and lorries has been declared as lawful by Peterborough City Council.

An application has been submitted by the land owners to confirm the continued use of the site at 5 Edgerley Drain Road in Fengate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement of truth, submitted as part of the application, stated that the land has been occupied since March 1, 2005.

The site at 5 Edgerley Drain Road in Fengate, Peterborough.

The original use of the land was open space and has since been used for storing cars, vans and lorries with the land being fenced off from the public highway.

The application has now been approved, certifying the use of the land.

The decision notice stated: “The use of the land has been proven, in all probability, to have been used for commercial storage continuously for a period of at least ten years and is immune from enforcement action.