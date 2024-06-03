Burst water main in Peterborough street repaired but road remains closed
The water main that burst and flooded a street in Peterborough has been repaired.
The main burst on Sunday May 26 and flooded a section of Lincoln Road, just off David’s Lane in Werrington.
Such was the volume of water and the pressure, over 20 homes had to be evacuated as the water poured in and the road surface was seriously damaged.
Anglian Water has been on site since the incident and has now completed the repair of the main itself, however, the road itself must now be repaired.
This is still expected to last until the end of the week.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We have repaired the burst water main on Lincoln Road (near to Sharma Leas) in Peterborough and our teams are now working to reinstate the road to make it safe for road users to use. All going well, its planned that the road will be reopened by the end of this week.
“We'd like to thank our customers and road users for their patience over the past week while we get the road back to how it was."