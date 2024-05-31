Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of Lincoln Road has been closed since Sunday (May 30).

A section of Lincoln Road which has been closed sue to a burst water main is expected to be closed for a further week.

Currently, a section of Lincoln Road, just off David’s Lane in Werrington is closed after a water main burst on Sunday evening (May 26).

Such was the volume of water and the pressure, over 20 homes had to be evacuated as the water poured in and the road surface was seriously damaged.

The scene at Lincoln Road on Friday (May 31).

The road has remained closed ever since.

Anglian Water had initially hoped to have the road reopened by Friday (May 31) but has now said that the repair is a more complex job than first thought.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams are still on site to repair the burst water main on Lincoln Road in Peterborough. Due to the main being deep underground and the presence of third-party cables, the repair is slightly more complex than originally planned. Our teams are going to be working through the weekend to get things back to normal.

"Once the repair has taken place, our teams will still need to reinstate the road surface back to how it originally was to ensure its safe for road users and pedestrians. Our teams are working as quickly as they can, but because of how far they've had to dig down to get to the damaged pipe, they can already tell that the repair and getting the road back to how it was means they're going to be on site until at least the end of next week.

