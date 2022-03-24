Brown bins in Peterborough

The garden waste collections across the city have been suspended since September last year, due to issues caused by the national driver shortage.

However, Peterborough City Council and the authority’s waste contractor Aragon Direct Services are now in a position to resume collections from the week commencing Monday 2 May.

Recurring direct debit customers will not need to renew their subscriptions and the council will be contacting these customers shortly with details about the service for 2022/23. Customers who are not paying by recurring direct debit will need to subscribe for the service.

Anyone who would like to sign up for the service for 2022/23 can do so from Monday 4 April. The quickest way to do this is and beat the queues is by visiting www.peterborough.gov.uk/brownbins. You can also sign up by contacting Aragon Direct Services from 4 April - residents are advised not to contact teams before this point.

The annual cost for one brown bin remains at £50 and for a second brown bin is an extra £25.

Garden waste collections will now take place on the same week as black bin collections – please visit the council’s website for details of collection days.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, Peterborough City Council, said: “I’m delighted to announce that garden waste collections are restarting in Peterborough. With spring under way, more people will be out in their gardens doing work and wanting to get rid of the waste, so I’m sure this will be welcome news.

“The garden waste service is extremely well valued by customers and I would urge anyone considering signing up to do so. Residents can also take garden waste to the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate.