Boom, boom, boom, boom! Volunteers cleared the boom!

A wonderful sunny afternoon was spent by a team of 15 volunteers to clear plant material, debris, and litter from two booms located on Werrington Brook. Led by Werrington Brook RiverCare, with in channel support from the Peterborough and District Angling Association, this hard-working group was able to remove material which was blocking both of the booms.

The booms were originally installed to prevent litter from making into Cuckoos Hollow a nature reserve nestled into Werrington. Over time and following recent high rainfall plant material mixed with litter had built up along the booms reducing their efficacy and increasing the risk of them getting damaged.

As much of the plant material as we could manage was brought up on the banks where a team of litter pickers sorted through it to remove even the smallest plastic pieces before moving dried material over to a nearby thicket, creating a log pile habitat for local wildlife.

Werrington Brook Boom - Before and After

If any volunteers are interested in helping future litter picks you can learn more about this volunteer team on Facebook. Find details of upcoming events, wildlife spots, and other news.

For more information head over to facebook:

Help from the Peterborough District Angling Association

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.