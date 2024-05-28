Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Homes in Peterborough have been left flooded by the burst water main.

Anglian Water has said that it is working to reopen a road closed by flooding by the end of the week.

A section of road from David’s Lane down to the mini roundabout with the Cock Inn pub has been closed since Sunday evening (May 26).

Over 20 homes were evacuated on Sunday night following a burst water main that has also caused major damage to the road surface.

High water levels on Lincoln Road, Werrington.

An update issued by Anglian Water on Tuesday morning (May 28) said: “Our technicians are currently on site repairing a burst water main which unfortunately has flooded some properties on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

"Although no customers are off water, the repair is slightly more complex than originally planned, so we’re estimating that it will take a couple of days to fix.

"After this, the road will need to be excavated and repaired, so we expect to open the road by the end of this week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Our customer support unit is on site to offer advice and support for residents in the area. If you think you have been affected, please call our 24 Hour Operational phone line on 03457 145 145 and one of our team members will come out to visit you.”

A further statement issued by Anglian Water on Monday (May 27) read: “We are sorry some customers have been affected by the flooding caused by a burst main in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

"The burst happened late on Sunday evening and the emergency services and our engineers were onsite to fix things as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, the escaped water has flooded some nearby properties.

“Clean up teams are already on site to help but we’d like to sincerely apologise to those customers who have been affected. We would like to reassure those customers affected that we will pick up the tab to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

