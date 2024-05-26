Around 20 homes evacuated and water supplies interrupted in Peterborough following burst main
Water supplies have been interrupted in Peterborough following a large burst water main and around 20 houses have been evacuated.
The main burst on Sunday evening along Lincoln Road in Werrington, close to the junction of Sharma Leys.
A section of Lincoln Road from David’s Lane down to the mini roundabout with the Cock Inn pub has been closed.
Emergency services are on the scene and the water supply has been turned off completely to some homes.
A large area of the road has also lifted up under the pressure of the water flowing out.
Anglian Water has issued an alert if ‘interruption to supply’ for an area that covers the entire north of the city, above the River Nene Peterborough. Areas such as Northborough, Helpston, Eye and Thorney have also been included.
A statement from Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Lincoln Road, Peterborough may have no water and/or low pressure.
“This is being caused by a burst main. We’re working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.”
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council added: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a burst water pipe which has caused significant damage to a Peterborough road in Werrington this evening.
“Flooding is affecting Lincoln Road in Werrington, between David’s Lane and The Cock Inn. About 20 homes have been affected, with some having to be evacuated.
“The road is expected to be closed until at least the morning.”