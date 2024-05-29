Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anglian Water was also found not guilty on a further two counts of obstruction.

Anglian Water Services Ltd has been found guilty of failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement to provide records by the Environment Agency.

The case was brought by the Environment Agency against Anglian Water Services Ltd, which arose out of a wider criminal investigation involving all ten water companies into potential non-compliance with environmental permit conditions at over 2,000 wastewater treatment works.

Anglian Water was convicted on one count of failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement imposed under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, contrary to Section 110(2)(a) of the Environment Act 1995.

The case has been adjourned until July.

Anglian Water Services Ltd had entered a not guilty plea to the charge, claiming that they had a reasonable excuse for non-compliance

The company was also found not guilty on a further two counts and has stressed that it was pleased with some of the judges findings regarding the time taken to respond to requests for data.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re pleased the judge has said our course of action and time taken to respond with surrogate data to the Environment Agency was reasonable. These were the two most serious allegations for obstruction.

“On the third count, we have received the judge’s draft sentencing remarks and will now take the opportunity to review the basis of sentence.”

The case has been adjourned to July 5 2024 for a sentencing hearing to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.